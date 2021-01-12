A 2021 General Assembly Preview, Pt. 1: Speaker Adrienne Jones

The 2021 Session of the MD General Assembly begins tomorrow. Today, a preview of the session with the Speaker of the House, Adrienne Jones, who represents the 10th District, in Baltimore County.

Tom recorded his conversation with Speaker Jones (via Zoom audio) on Monday, January 11, about a half hour before Gov. Larry Hogan held a press conference in which he announced that he will be introducing the RELIEF Act of 2021. That's a billion-dollar stimulus and tax relief package for individuals and small businesses, which the Governor said he will be introducing as emergency legislation on Wednesday.

Later this week, Tom speaks with Senate President Bill Ferguson, and he'll get his reaction to Gov. Hogan’s proposal at that time. Again, the Governor made his announcement yesterday after Tom's conversation with Speaker Jones.

Speaker Adrienne Jones was first elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 1998. She'd been a Member, representing the 10th District (Baltimore County) since her vacancy-filling appointment by Gov. Glendening and her swearing-in on October 21, 1997.

Del. Jones was elected Speaker of the House in 2019. In addition, she serves on the House Appropriations Committee and its public safety & administration subcommittee. She is also a member of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland.

_____________________________________