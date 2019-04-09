2019 Maryland General Assembly Wrap-Up

The 439th Maryland General Assembly is in the history books. Legislators conducted business during the long final day of the session yesterday while mourning the loss of Speaker of the House Mike Busch, who succumbed to pneumonia on Sunday afternoon.

Today, Tom unpacks which bills passed and which failed to prevail in the General Assembly. This year's legislature introduced 2,497 bills over the last 90 days. Tom is joined by three guests:

Rachel Baye covers the Statehouse for WYPR; Bryan Sears writes about all things Annapolis for the Daily Record; and Josh Kurtz is the founder and editor of Maryland Matters.