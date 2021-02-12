 $1.1B COVID-19 Relief Package Heads To Governor's Desk | WYPR

$1.1B COVID-19 Relief Package Heads To Governor's Desk

By 1 hour ago

Credit Rachel Baye / WYPR

The General Assembly has sent a roughly $1.1 billion COVID-19 relief package to Gov. Larry Hogan’s desk after passing it unanimously in the Senate and with the support of all but one member in the House of Delegates. Hogan has said he will sign it.

 

In its final form, the bill includes up to $500 in stimulus payments for individuals who claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit on their 2019 tax filings. It also increases the amount of that tax credit for the next three years. 

 

The Senate had added $520 million in programs to Hogan’s original bill. These included grants to restaurants, hotels, entertainment venues, agricultural businesses and nonprofits; money for people struggling to pay rent or utility bills; grants for people waiting on pending unemployment benefits; and money to help schools cover the costs of returning to in-person instruction.

 

However, the House reduced some of these programs to compensate for the cost of increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit. The House also increased the amount of money available to offset debts residents owe on late electric bills.

 

After the House passed its version, the Senate moved quickly and without debate to agree to the House’s amendments. There was general agreement in both chambers and among members of both parties that getting economic relief to Maryland residents will be one of the most important things lawmakers do during their 90-day session.

 

“It's not a perfect bill — compromises are never perfect. It maybe spends a little bit more than I would like, and there's some programs in there — the arts or other things — that I'm not sure that are exactly the best to be on here,” said Senate Minority Whip Michael Hough. “But nonetheless, I think this is a good bill.”

 

Hogan praised the General Assembly for passing the legislation.

 

“I want to thank the House and Senate for acting with the urgency that the crisis demands,” Hogan said in a Tweet. “I look forward to signing this legislation so that we can get much-needed relief out the door, and into the pockets of those who desperately need it.”

 

For part of the day Friday, it appeared that the bill would be mired in a political fight over whether to allow immigrants to qualify for relief under the bill.

 

The House Ways and Means Committee amended the bill late Thursday to extend the Earned Income Tax Credit to residents who file their taxes using an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, or ITIN, which would include immigrants both with and without legal residency in the United States. 

 

The amendment was a sticking point for Republicans.

 

“I'm really disappointed that this poison pill had to be put in to cause division and strife amongst the members of the Maryland General Assembly,” House Minority Whip Kathy Szeliga said of the amendment. 

 

However, when the House returned for a late-afternoon session, House Majority Leader Eric Luedtke withdrew the amendment. 

 

Instead, Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones announced plans for separate legislation, to be introduced next week, making ITIN holders eligible for the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit. 

 

“Maryland will have the highest Earned Income Tax Credit in the nation and every taxpaying Marylander deserves to access this benefit,” the Democratic leaders wrote in a statement. “No Marylander deserves to wonder where their next meal will come from, how to buy their child’s diapers, or how to pay for life saving medicine — especially when they go to work every single day.”

  ×   

Tags: 
COVID-19 relief funding
stimulus
COVID-19
WYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Maryland General Assembly 2021
General Assembly
Maryland General Assembly
WYPR News
State Politics
Gov. Larry Hogan
Governor Larry Hogan
Senate President Bill Ferguson
Adrienne Jones
Bill Ferguson
Michael Hough
Kathy Szeliga
eric luedtke

Related Content

House Committee Opens COVID-19 Relief Funds To Immigrants

By 5 hours ago
Rachel Baye / WYPR

The COVID-19 relief bill making its way through the Maryland General Assembly has been amended to make funds available to immigrants — both legal residents and those without legal status in the United States.

MD Senate Passes $1.5B COVID-19 Relief Package

By Feb 5, 2021
Rachel Baye / WYPR

A nearly $1.5 billion COVID-19 relief package unanimously passed the state Senate Friday. The bill contains a hybrid of proposals from Gov. Larry Hogan and the Senate. 

Hogan Calls For His COVID Relief Bill In State Of The State

By Feb 4, 2021
Screen shot via Facebook

Gov. Larry Hogan focused on getting children back into classrooms and urged Marylanders to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Those were the top priorities at one of the most unusual state of state speeches ever Wednesday night

Thanks to the pandemic, there was no high noon entrance into a packed House of Delegates, no ceremony, no fancy introductions. It was just the governor alone at his podium, with a sign language interpreter cut into the picture, talking to a camera beginning at 7 p.m.

MD Leaders Urge Hogan To Provide More COVID Relief

By Dec 23, 2020
CREDIT PRESERVATION MARYLAND/FLICKR

Maryland leaders are calling on Gov. Larry Hogan to provide COVID relief funds for struggling families and businesses. 


State Comptroller Peter Franchot said at a news conference that Congress’ latest stimulus bill would not be enough. He said the state has billions of dollars in reserves it can use for relief in addition to federal aid, and that the governor needs to act now. 

Attorney General Frosh Asks Hogan To Extend Eviction Protections

By Jul 28, 2020
Wikimedia Commons

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh sent a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan today, asking him to extend and expand on eviction protections.  

The letter requests that Hogan implement a moratorium on evictions until Jan. 31 and provide more rental assistance. 

“This is money that is, I believe, absolutely essential not just to the folks who are about to lose their homes, but to their landlords and everybody else,” Frosh said in an interview with WYPR.

The letter also asks Hogan to renew executive orders that protect Marylanders from debt collection and termination of utilities . 