100 Day Project: A Commitment To Creating

Creativity is like a muscle--it gets stronger and more flexible with daily exercise. That’s what the 100 Days Project is after. The online community is all about dedication to making something each day -- and sticking with it, even if you feel you’ve run out of ideas. Facilitator Lindsay Jean Thomson notes that daily practitioners of creativity hit the same dry patches of boredom as joggers or gym rats--but the results can be life-changing. And her co-facilitator Elle Luna says the project is not only for those who make art every day.
