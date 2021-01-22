100 Day Project: A Commitment To Creating

Artists and arts organizations have taken a hard financial hit since public gatherings were banned more than a month ago. Josh Kohn, Creative Alliance performance director, talks about inventive ways the non-profit is continuing to pay artists and connecting them with audiences at a safe distance during a time when he views the arts as crucial. Plus, community artist and writer Christy Zuccarini tells us why makers of all kinds find solace with the online group she founded called ‘Made In Isolation.’

Check out Creative Alliance programming here. Find Made In Isolation on Facebook and Instagram or at madeinisolation.org.

AVAM, Baltimore Museum of Art, Walters Art Museum, Baltimore Heritage, all have online activities or experiences to offer. Follow these local photographers on Instagram to see their take on Baltimore during the COVID-19 lockdown, and the Peale Center is offering this webinair for storytellers to access funding. To access the Maryland State Arts Council relief fund, visit their site.