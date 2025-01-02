© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPO 106.9 is currently broadcasting at reduced power. We are working to restore to full power. All streams are operational.
Your Child's Brain

Neuropsychological Evaluations—What are they and when are they needed?

Published January 2, 2025 at 7:50 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Understanding Challenges: How Neuropsychological Evaluations Help Children Thrive in School and Beyond.
Photographee.eu/Photographee.eu - stock.adobe.co
/
557262171
Understanding Challenges: How Neuropsychological Evaluations Help Children Thrive in School and Beyond.

Many people are unfamiliar with what a neuropsychologist does or why a child might need to see one. However, a child who is experiencing challenges or changes in thinking, problem solving, communication, attention, memory, emotional/behavioral functioning, especially when those issues might be affecting school performance, may benefit from an evaluation by a neuropsychologist. In this episode of “Your Child’s Brain”, Kennedy Krieger President and CEO Dr. Brad Schlaggar, talks to two of his colleagues at Kennedy Krieger who, as co-directors, comprise the shared leadership team of our Center for Neuropsychological and Psychological Assessment Outpatient Clinics at Kennedy Krieger. They are also joined by a parent who’s daughter has benefitted from a neuropsychological exam to give a parent’s perspective.

Resources:
A First Step – Understanding Rights for Your Child

American Academy of Clinical Neuropsychology

Your Child's Brain