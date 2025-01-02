Neuropsychological Evaluations—What are they and when are they needed?

Many people are unfamiliar with what a neuropsychologist does or why a child might need to see one. However, a child who is experiencing challenges or changes in thinking, problem solving, communication, attention, memory, emotional/behavioral functioning, especially when those issues might be affecting school performance, may benefit from an evaluation by a neuropsychologist. In this episode of “Your Child’s Brain”, Kennedy Krieger President and CEO Dr. Brad Schlaggar, talks to two of his colleagues at Kennedy Krieger who, as co-directors, comprise the shared leadership team of our Center for Neuropsychological and Psychological Assessment Outpatient Clinics at Kennedy Krieger. They are also joined by a parent who’s daughter has benefitted from a neuropsychological exam to give a parent’s perspective.

Resources:

A First Step – Understanding Rights for Your Child

American Academy of Clinical Neuropsychology

