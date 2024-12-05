© 2024 WYPR
Your Child's Brain

Unlocking the stigma of epilepsy

Published December 5, 2024
Shining a light on epilepsy and the journey to understanding
Shining a light on epilepsy and the journey to understanding

Epilepsy is one of the most common serious neurologic disorders seen in children and adults, in fact, 1 in 26 people will develop epilepsy during their lifetime. It can occur on its own or alongside other health conditions of the brain.

Despite it being relatively common, there are many myths, misunderstandings---as well as a great deal of stigma associated with epilepsy. Join Kennedy Krieger’s CEO Dr. Brad Schlaggar and his colleagues from the Institute and Johns Hopkins as they address those topics, as well as approaches to diagnosis and treatment, and what research holds in store for pediatric patients with epilepsy.

Resources Kennedy Krieger epilepsy resources https://www.kennedykrieger.org/epilepsy-services-at-kennedy-krieger-institute/epilepsy-resources

Epilepsy Foundation https://www.epilepsy.com/

