Developmental and Pediatric Neuropsychiatry: What is it and the Implications on the Brain
Check out the latest episode of Your Child’s Brain. Join Dr. Brad Schlaggar President and CEO of Kennedy Krieger Institute and three colleagues: Dr. Joy Salpekar, a pediatric neuropsychiatrist, Dr. Roma Vasa, a child and adolescent psychiatrist and Dr. Aaron Hauptman, pediatric and adult neuropsychiatrist as we discuss the specialty area of neuropsychiatry, in particular, developmental and pediatric neuropsychiatry.