Your Child's Brain

Developmental and Pediatric Neuropsychiatry: What is it and the Implications on the Brain

Published July 6, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT
Check out the latest episode of Your Child’s Brain. Join Dr. Brad Schlaggar President and CEO of Kennedy Krieger Institute and three colleagues: Dr. Joy Salpekar, a pediatric neuropsychiatrist, Dr. Roma Vasa, a child and adolescent psychiatrist and Dr. Aaron Hauptman, pediatric and adult neuropsychiatrist as we discuss the specialty area of neuropsychiatry, in particular, developmental and pediatric neuropsychiatry.

