Autism and Mental Health: Understanding Risks and Advocating for your child

Evidence suggests that children and teens with autism are at an increased risk for experiencing a mental health crisis. In this episode of Your Child’s Brain, we speak with a panel of experts about the co-occurrence of mental health issues in autistic children and teens, the signs and symptoms of mental health concerns, how those signs and symptoms can differ in young people with autism, and ways that parents can advocate for their child, not only in a crisis situation, but also in the classroom and the community. We also are going to discuss how one can learn more about autism spectrum disorder and research being conducted to better understand how best to help autistic individuals who seek care.

Guests for this episode include:

Dr. Bradley Schlaggar, Host, President & CEO of Kennedy Krieger Institute

Dr. Ebony Holliday, a school psychologist and research scientist at the Center for Autism and Related Disorders

Dr. Luke Kalb, Director of the Informatics Program at the Center for Autism and Related Disorders and a faculty researcher in the Department of Neuropsychology. He is also an assistant professor in the Department of Mental Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Dr. Katherine (Kate) McCalla, a clinical psychologist and assistant clinical director for the Center for Autism and Related Disorders

Dr. Ericka Wodka, a pediatric neuropsychologist and the Clinical Director for the Center for Autism and Related Disorders and is an associate professor in the department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

