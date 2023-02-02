February is nationally recognized as Rare Disease Month and to highlight this, Dr. Bradley Schlaggar, president and CEO of Kennedy Krieger Institute, welcomes Dr. Jacqueline Harris, a pediatric neurologist at Kennedy Krieger and Abby Tower, mother of five-year old Bay to discuss rare diseases and in particular KAT6a, a very rare disorder impacting Bay and her family.

Speakers for this month's episode include:

Dr. Brad Schlaggar - President and CEO of Kennedy Krieger and professor of neurology and pediatrics at The Johns Hopkins University.

Dr. Jacqueline Harris - Pediatric neurologist and researcher at Kennedy Krieger and an assistant professor in pediatrics, neurology and genetics at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Abby Tower - Abby is a parent of Bay, a very social five-year-old who has a rare disorder called KAT6a.