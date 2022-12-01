On this month's episode rare diseases are discussed. Including the difficulties in diagnosing these rare disease and the importance of research in developing effective treatments.

On this episode, Dr. Bradley Schlaggar, president and CEO of Kennedy Krieger Institute welcomes:

Dr. Ali Fatemi - Chief Medical Officer at Kennedy Krieger Institute and Director of the Moser Center for Leukodystrophies and an investigator at the Hugo W. Moser Research Institute at Kennedy Krieger. Dr. Fatemi is also professor of neurology and pediatrics at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

Dr. Erika Augustine - Associate Chief Science Officer and the Director of the Clinical Trials Unit at Kennedy Krieger Institute, as well as the Director of the Batten Disease Clinic at Kennedy Krieger. Dr. Augustine is also an associate professor of Neurology at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

Links to visit:

https://rarediseases.org/

https://www.kennedykrieger.org/stories/news-and-updates/research-news-releases/kennedy-krieger-named-center-excellence-its-treatment-rare-pediatric-diseases

