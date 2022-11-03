© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Your Child's Brain

Project ECHO

Published November 3, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT
On this month’s episode, Kennedy Krieger discusses Project Echo, a national program designed to address the shortage of pediatric specialists.

Guests for this month include:

Dr. Mary Leppert - A neurodevelopmental pediatrician andvDirector of Kennedy Krieger's Child and Learning Center, the Infant Neurodevelopmental Clinic and co-director of Kennedy Krieger's Project ECHO

Dr. Joyce Harrison - A pediatric psychiatrist and co-director of Kennedy Krieger's Project ECHO

Resources:

Kennedy Krieger Institute Project Echo: https://www.kennedykrieger.org/training/programs/project-echo

