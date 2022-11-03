Project ECHO
On this month’s episode, Kennedy Krieger discusses Project Echo, a national program designed to address the shortage of pediatric specialists.
Guests for this month include:
Dr. Mary Leppert - A neurodevelopmental pediatrician andvDirector of Kennedy Krieger's Child and Learning Center, the Infant Neurodevelopmental Clinic and co-director of Kennedy Krieger's Project ECHO
Dr. Joyce Harrison - A pediatric psychiatrist and co-director of Kennedy Krieger's Project ECHO
Resources:
Kennedy Krieger Institute Project Echo: https://www.kennedykrieger.org/training/programs/project-echo