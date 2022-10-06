Guests for this month include:

Dr. Beth Slomine - Senior Psychologist and Director of Training and Neuropsychological Rehabilitation in the Department of Neuropsychology at Kennedy Krieger. She is also a professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences as well as Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Dr. Stacy Suskauer - Vice President of Pediatric Rehabilitation at Kennedy Krieger Institute and the Director of the Division of Pediatric Rehabilitation in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine where she is also an associate professor of physical medicine & rehabilitation and pediatrics.

Drs. Slomine and Suskauer co-direct Kennedy Krieger’s Center for Brain Injury Recovery.

Resources:

Brain Injury Association of Maryland

https://www.biamd.org/

Brain Injury Association of America

https://www.biausa.org/

CDC mTBI Guideline and related provider and family/patient materials

https://www.cdc.gov/traumaticbraininjury/PediatricmTBIGuideline.html

CDC Report to Congress on Pediatric TBI) – includes lay friendly overview of TBI

https://www.cdc.gov/traumaticbraininjury/pubs/congress-childrentbi.html

Kennedy Krieger Center for Brain Injury Recovery

https://kennedykrieger.org/patient-care/centers-and-programs/center-for-brain-injury-recovery

Kennedy Krieger Concussion Clinic

https://kennedykrieger.org/patient-care/centers-and-programs/concussion-clinic