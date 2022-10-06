Brain injury
Guests for this month include:
Dr. Beth Slomine - Senior Psychologist and Director of Training and Neuropsychological Rehabilitation in the Department of Neuropsychology at Kennedy Krieger. She is also a professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences as well as Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
Dr. Stacy Suskauer - Vice President of Pediatric Rehabilitation at Kennedy Krieger Institute and the Director of the Division of Pediatric Rehabilitation in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine where she is also an associate professor of physical medicine & rehabilitation and pediatrics.
Drs. Slomine and Suskauer co-direct Kennedy Krieger’s Center for Brain Injury Recovery.
Resources:
Brain Injury Association of Maryland
Brain Injury Association of America
CDC mTBI Guideline and related provider and family/patient materials
https://www.cdc.gov/traumaticbraininjury/PediatricmTBIGuideline.html
CDC Report to Congress on Pediatric TBI) – includes lay friendly overview of TBI
https://www.cdc.gov/traumaticbraininjury/pubs/congress-childrentbi.html
Kennedy Krieger Center for Brain Injury Recovery
https://kennedykrieger.org/patient-care/centers-and-programs/center-for-brain-injury-recovery
Kennedy Krieger Concussion Clinic
https://kennedykrieger.org/patient-care/centers-and-programs/concussion-clinic