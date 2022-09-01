On this month's episode of Your Childs's Brain, adaptive sports and their physical, mental and community benefits are discussed:

Speakers:

Dr. Erin Michael, a physical therapist, is the Manager of Patient Advocacy and Special Programs at Kennedy Krieger’s International Center for Spinal Cord Injury. She is also the Founder and Chair of Team Kennedy Krieger for the Baltimore Running Festival and other adaptive sports competitions.

Katie Baldwin, MS an exercise scientist with expertise in Community Physical Activity, is the Supervisor of Kennedy Krieger’s Adaptive Sports Program and specializes in spinal cord injury rehabilitation at our Spinal Cord Center.

Daniel Romanchuk, native of Mt. Airy, Maryland, is a two-time Paralympian (2016 and 2020), Gold and Bronze Medalist, world record holder, champion of multiple high profile marathons (like Chicago, Boston, London). Daniel is an advocate for individuals with disabilities.

Dr. Kim Romanchuk, Daniel’s mom and manager, a physician and science educator.

Resources:

MoveUnitedsport.org

Adaptive Sports for Children: https://www.kennedykrieger.org/community/initiatives/physically-challenged-sports/sports-programs-we-offer

Adaptive Sports for Adults: https://www.kennedykrieger.org/community/initiatives/physically-challenged-sports/for-adults

Kennedy Krieger Baltimore Marathon: https://supportus.kennedykrieger.org/site/TR?fr_id=1791&pg=entry

