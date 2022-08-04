© 2022 WYPR
Your Child's Brain

Long covid in children

Published August 4, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT
Covid test

On this month's episode of Your Child's Brain, Long covid in children is discussed.

Guests include:

Dr. Laura Malone - Physician scientist in the Center for Movement Studies at Kennedy Krieger

Co-director of the Pediatric Post-COVID-19 Rehabilitation Clinic at Kennedy Krieger

Assistant professor of Neurology and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Dr. Amanda Morrow - Rehabilitation physician at Kennedy Krieger

Co-director of the Pediatric Post-COVID-19 Rehabilitation Clinic at Kennedy Krieger

Assistant professor of Neurology and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

