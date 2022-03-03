© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
Your Child's Brain

Autism

Published March 3, 2022 at 5:03 AM EST
Boy with autism

On this ninth episode of Your Child's Brain. Autism is discussed including its diagnosis, early signs and interventions.

Speakers include:

Dr. Paul Lipkin

Dr. Mary Leppert

Dr. Rebecca Landa

Links for more information on Autism:

Early Signs of Autism training video https://www.kennedykrieger.org/patient-care/centers-and-programs/center-for-autism-and-related-disorders/outreach-and-training/early-signs-of-autism-video-tutorial

Kennedy Krieger Center for Autism https://www.kennedykrieger.org/patient-care/centers-and-programs/center-for-autism-and-related-disorders/outreach-and-training

CDC Learn the Signs https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/actearly/index.html

Pathfinders for Autism https://pathfindersforautism.org/

Autism Speaks https://www.autismspeaks.org/

Simons Foundation https://www.simonsfoundation.org/

Autism Society of America https://autismsociety.org/

Your Child's Brain is produced by Kennedy Krieger Institute, with assistance from WYPR

