Autism
On this ninth episode of Your Child's Brain. Autism is discussed including its diagnosis, early signs and interventions.
Speakers include:
Dr. Paul Lipkin
Dr. Mary Leppert
Dr. Rebecca Landa
Links for more information on Autism:
Early Signs of Autism training video https://www.kennedykrieger.org/patient-care/centers-and-programs/center-for-autism-and-related-disorders/outreach-and-training/early-signs-of-autism-video-tutorial
Kennedy Krieger Center for Autism https://www.kennedykrieger.org/patient-care/centers-and-programs/center-for-autism-and-related-disorders/outreach-and-training
CDC Learn the Signs https://www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/actearly/index.html
Pathfinders for Autism https://pathfindersforautism.org/
Autism Speaks https://www.autismspeaks.org/
Simons Foundation https://www.simonsfoundation.org/
Autism Society of America https://autismsociety.org/
