Your Child's Brain

Feeding disorders

Published February 3, 2022 at 7:47 AM EST
On this month’s episode, we discuss feeding disorders in infants, toddlers, children and teens, how they are diagnosed and treated, and the difference between feeding disorders and eating disorders.

On this month's episode we speak with:

Dr. Bradley Schlaggar, Kennedy Krieger Institute and host

Dr. Peter Girolami, Kennedy Krieger Institute

Dr. Richard Katz, Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital

You can also visit these links below:

For parents: Feeding Matters https://www.feedingmatters.org/

For medical professionals: International Association for Pediatric Feeding and Swallowing https://iapfs.org/

Your Child's Brain is produced by Kennedy Krieger Institute, with assistance from WYPR

