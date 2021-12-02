© 2021 WYPR
Your Child's Brain

Cerebral palsy

Published December 2, 2021 at 10:52 AM EST
Cerebral Palsy
Nine year old disabled boy in wheelchair laughing with teen sister in kitchen

In this sixth episode of Your Child's Brain, Dr. Alexander Hoon, Dr. Joseph Scafidi, & senior genetic counselor Julie Cohen discuss cerebral palsy in children.

Dr. Alexander Hoon, Director, Phelps Center for Cerebral Palsy and neurodevelopmental Medicine

Dr. Joseph Scafidi, research scientist and clinician for the Infant Neurodevelopment Clinic and the Phelps Center for Cerebral Palsy and Neurodevelopmental Medicine

Julie Cohen, CGC, Senior Genetic Counselor

Your Child's Brain is produced by Kennedy Krieger Institute, with assistance from WYPR.

