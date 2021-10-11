© 2021 WYPR
Your Child's Brain

The impact of trauma on children’s brains.

Published October 11, 2021 at 9:46 PM EDT
Child Psychology
Child psychology and psychiatric therapy for children concept as broken crumpled paper taped together as an education support and medical or counselling treatment metaphor in a 3D illustration style.

On the latest episode of Your Child’s Brain we discuss the impact of trauma on children’s brains. With:

Joan Kaufman, PhD, Director of Research Center for Child and Family Traumatic Stress Kennedy Krieger Institute Professor of Psychiatry Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

Abena Brown-Elhillali, PhD, Supervising Clinical Psychologist Center for Child and Family Traumatic Stress Kennedy Krieger Institute.

Your Child's Brain is produced by Kennedy Krieger Institute with assistance from WYPR.

