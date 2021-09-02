Youth Mental Health

In this third episode of Your Child's Brain, a podcast series about the mysteries of the child’s developing brain, we discuss mental health and the impact on children and teenagers.

Carmen Lopez-Arvizu, MD, Medical Director, Psychiatric Mental Health Program, Kennedy Krieger Institute.

John Campo, MD, Vice President of Psychiatric Services, Kennedy Krieger Institute and Director of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Your Child's Brain is produced by Kennedy Krieger Institute, with assistance from WYPR.