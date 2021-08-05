© 2021 WYPR
17245_2021YourChildsBrainGraphic_ShowImage_M1.jpg
Your Child's Brain

The Neuroscience Of Learning

Published August 5, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT
Brain development in children and teens. Stimuli and ideas. How neurons and synapses work. Expansion of mental abilities. Exercises to increase memory. 3d render
Naeblys - stock.adobe.com
/
390874615
Neurons and synapses in a child's brain. Photo via Naeblys stock.adobe.com.

In this second episode of Your Child’s Brain, educational experts Dr. Lisa Carey, Dr. Linda Myers and Dr. Aaron Parsons discuss the neuroscience of learning. Every child learns differently and understanding that one size doesn’t fit all can help both teachers in the classroom and parents at home to create success for all children.

Dr. Lisa Carey, Assistant Director, Center for Innovation and Leadership in Special Education, Kennedy Krieger Institute.

Dr. Linda Myers, Vice President of School Autism Services, Kennedy Krieger Institute.

Dr. Aaron Parsons, Vice President of School Programs, Kennedy Krieger Institute.

Your Child's Brain is produced by Kennedy Krieger Institute, with assistance from WYPR.

