Introducing Your Child’s Brain

In the first episode of Your Child’s Brain, Dr. Brad Schlaggar and Dr. Ali Fatemi—both pediatric neurologists and neuroscientists—introduce this new series by discussing the many mysteries of the developing brain, exploring neurological diseases, injuries, and overall health, and sharing their passion to better understand how a child’s brain grows, recovers, learns, and heals.

Dr. Brad Schlaggar is President and CEO of Kennedy Krieger Institute. Dr. Ali Fatemi is Kennedy Krieger’s Chief Medical Officer.

Your Child's Brain is produced by Kennedy Krieger Institute, with assistance from WYPR.