Truth and Reconciliation is a forum for the people of Baltimore to discuss the challenges of law enforcement reform, alternative paths to improving communal safety, and how to hold power accountable.
Through personal tales of triumph and tragedy, Truth and Reconciliation seeks new perspectives on how to improve the lives of the people of the city through activism, analysis, and actionable ideas.
Taya Graham is a reporter for the Real News Network and the Afro Newspaper . She previously worked in the non-profit sector with a focus on uplifting the women of Baltimore City. She won the Coalition of 100 Black women’s Torch Bearer Award for her outreach to the women of Baltimore City. In 2015 she produced the critically acclaimed documentary Swimming in Baltimore: How Poverty Works
Sean Yoes is currently the Baltimore editor of the AFRO American Newspapers an author of the weekly AFRO column, “Race and Politics.” In 2004, he won multiple awards for his series, “The Road to Brown,” which commemorated the 50th anniversary of the historic Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision in 1954 and chronicled Black Baltimore's leading role in the early American civil rights movement. He is author of, Baltimore After Freddie Gray: Real Stories From One of America's Great Imperiled Cities.
Stephen Janis is an award winning investigative journalist for The Real News Network whose work has won acclaim in both print and television. He is the author three books on the philosophy of policing Why Do We Kill?: The Pathology of Murder in Baltimore, You Can't Stop Murder: Truths About Policing in Baltimore and Beyond, and The Book of Cop: A Testament to Policing that Works.
Truth and Reconciliation is engineered and produced by Cianna B. Greaves.
In our latest episode, we explore the obstacles to helping victims of a corrupt police unit regain their freedom. And what happened, when Baltimore…
A recent New York Times article raised the idea that crime has continued to rise because police "Took a Knee" after the death of Freddie Gray in 2015. We…
In part two of our series on rumors of a serial killer preying upon women in Northwest Baltimore, we explore what happened when a rash of strangulations…
The first in a two part series, we examine the controversy surrounding the fear that a serial killer was preying upon women in Northwest Baltimore.
As we continue to explore how the media narrative informed policing in Baltimore in the past, we tell the story of the arrest of Baltimore Examiner editor…
The 2006 video of police striking Glenn Curry while he was handcuffed was one of the first examples of how capturing arrests on camera would eventually…
In this installment of our Hidden Victims series, we examine an aspect of the criminal justice system that is often overlooked: how police treat…
In the second part of our Hidden Victims series, we explore how the tragedy of a police custody death affects the loved ones left behind and their…
In the first of our Hidden Victims series looking at how the criminal justice system impacts women of color, we hear the story of Greta Carter and the…
During the height of zero tolerance the voices of dissent among the political establishment were few and far between. We talk to two people who fought…
The effects of The Gun Trace Task Force, a group of now nine police officers accused of robbery, drug, and racketeering are just being assessed. To a get…
In the final episode of our four part series on the impact of the indictment of six officers in the death of Freddie Gray, we look at the myriad of…