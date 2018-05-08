Truth and Reconciliation is a forum for the people of Baltimore to discuss the challenges of law enforcement reform, alternative paths to improving communal safety, and how to hold power accountable.

Through personal tales of triumph and tragedy, Truth and Reconciliation seeks new perspectives on how to improve the lives of the people of the city through activism, analysis, and actionable ideas.

Taya Graham is a reporter for the Real News Network and the Afro Newspaper . She previously worked in the non-profit sector with a focus on uplifting the women of Baltimore City. She won the Coalition of 100 Black women’s Torch Bearer Award for her outreach to the women of Baltimore City. In 2015 she produced the critically acclaimed documentary Swimming in Baltimore: How Poverty Works

Sean Yoes is currently the Baltimore editor of the AFRO American Newspapers an author of the weekly AFRO column, “Race and Politics.” In 2004, he won multiple awards for his series, “The Road to Brown,” which commemorated the 50th anniversary of the historic Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision in 1954 and chronicled Black Baltimore's leading role in the early American civil rights movement. He is author of, Baltimore After Freddie Gray: Real Stories From One of America's Great Imperiled Cities.

Stephen Janis is an award winning investigative journalist for The Real News Network whose work has won acclaim in both print and television. He is the author three books on the philosophy of policing Why Do We Kill?: The Pathology of Murder in Baltimore, You Can't Stop Murder: Truths About Policing in Baltimore and Beyond, and The Book of Cop: A Testament to Policing that Works.

Truth and Reconciliation is engineered and produced by Cianna B. Greaves.