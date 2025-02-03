Get Some Hair!
This week on the podcast, three stories about our complicated relationship with our hair.
Storytellers:
- Marty Bass - from our first Stoop! Hair went to the Supreme Court in the 70s….unisex salons
- Cynthia Shea - from the 80s Stoop
- Saran He - from all-audience Modern Love Stoop
Music:
- Something Elated by Broke for Free/Free Music Archive
- Back In The 80s by HoliznaCC0/Free Music Archive
The Stoop Storytelling Podcast is hosted by Laura Wexler and Jessica Henkin, produced by Maureen Harvie, and distributed by Your Public Studios.