Summer Escapades

This week on a special edition of the Stoop Storytelling Series, six stories set in the steamy heat of summers past.

Music:

Something Elevated by Broke for Free

Parisian by Kevin MacLeod

Naked Lunch by Jahzzar

Prime by DJ Williams

Candy by Jahzzar

New World by Kirk Osamayo

I thought You Were Cool by HolinzaCC0

Endless Grind by HolinzaCC0

Bird by James Pants

Waltz With Me by Beat Mekanik

The Stoop Storytelling Podcast is hosted by Laura Wexler and Jessica Henkin, produced by Maureen Harvie, and distributed by Your Public Studios.