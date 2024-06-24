Turn It All the Way Up: Stories of LGBTQ+ Pride
This week on a special edition of the Stoop Storytelling Series, five stories that uplift LBTQ+ voices and spotlight the ongoing struggle for equality. The next live Stoop show is Thursday, June 27th at the Creative Alliance. The theme is “B-More Proud: Queer Tales of Charm City.”
Storytellers:
- Jabari Lyles
- Eric Thomas
- Rohaizad Suaidi
- Katy Caldwell
- Eric Anderson
Music:
- I Thought You Were Cool by HolinzaCC0
- Something Elated by Broke for Free
- Bird by James Pants
- Naked Lunch by Jahzzar
- Prime by DJ Williams
- Part VI by Jahzzar
- Love Love Love by HolinzaCC0
The Stoop Storytelling Podcast is hosted by Laura Wexler and Jessica Henkin, produced by Maureen Harvie, and distributed by Your Public Studios.