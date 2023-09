This week on the podcast, three stories that prove we often know the least about the people closest to us.

The Stoop podcast originally aired these stories on May 16, 2016.

Music: “My Family Thinks I'm Crazy” by HoliznaRAPS/Free Music Archive

The Stoop Storytelling Podcast is hosted by Laura Wexler and Jessica Henkin, produced by Maureen Harvie, and distributed by Your Public Studios.