This week on the podcast, three dispatches from high school in which our heroes and heroines try to be cool — and fail. Which makes us love them more.

These stories originally appeared in our September 11, 2017 episode, “Cool in School.”

Music: “Out of School” by Jahzzar/Free Music Archive

The Stoop Storytelling Podcast is hosted by Laura Wexler and Jessica Henkin, produced by Maureen Harvie, and distributed by Your Public Studios.