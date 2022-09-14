Baltimore City’s latest plan to deal with Monkeypox

Marilyn Mosby’s trial has been delayed just a day before jury selection was to begin. The murder conviction of the man at the heart of the podcast, “Serial” could be vacated. An extra two-billion dollars? That’s how much more unexpected revenue Maryland ended the fiscal year with! Our new health reporter says Baltimore is stepping up its response to Monkeypox with its vaccine availability. A community meeting of stakeholders and squeegee workers met to come up with solutions and we’ll hear from two Johns Hopkins professors who say their home was appraised hundreds of thousands below market value because they are Black.