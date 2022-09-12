© 2022 WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

A Goucher College plan will have seniors living on it’s campus

Published September 12, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT
Mayor Scott is trying to get the message out that the water in west Baltimore is safe to drink again. Maryland’s Governor is joining other Republicans in calling on President Biden to rescind his student loan forgiveness plan. When it comes to colleges in the state there are some stand outs according to a Forbes list. Seniors living on a college campus? That’s what Goucher College is planning and a new initiative aimed at building relationships between incarcerated parents in Baltimore and their kids is starting to take shape.

