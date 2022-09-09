A new housing community to attract the city’s first responders

Residents in West Baltimore and parts of Baltimore County have been given the green light to consume their tap water again. Construction has begun on a multi-million dollar complex in the city that aims to entice emergency responders to live where they work. A gun scare and a death in city and county schools have left students grief stricken at one…and on edge at another. Johns Hopkins health system warns they may stop accepting plans from one of the nation’s biggest insurers and what’s the human and dollar cost of Baltimore’s vacant housing? A new report has some data.