© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the-daily-dose-logo__final.jpg
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

A new housing community to attract the city’s first responders

Published September 9, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Residents in West Baltimore and parts of Baltimore County have been given the green light to consume their tap water again. Construction has begun on a multi-million dollar complex in the city that aims to entice emergency responders to live where they work. A gun scare and a death in city and county schools have left students grief stricken at one…and on edge at another. Johns Hopkins health system warns they may stop accepting plans from one of the nation’s biggest insurers and what’s the human and dollar cost of Baltimore’s vacant housing? A new report has some data.

Tags

The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19 Coronavirus In Maryland And AbroadPodcast CentralThe Daily DoseWYPR Coronavirus CoverageWYPR Podcast
Pam Jones
See stories by Pam Jones