Public health officials and the waning public trust

E.Coli bacteria contamination has left West Baltimore residents boiling tap water since Monday, but we have an update from DPW. The Mervo High School community is coming together with mental and emotional support for those affected by last week’s traffic and fatal student shooting. Baltimore county council members have voted themselves a pay boost, the first one since 2014. Thousands of roadways in the county will get a 3-D review to see where repairs are needed. I’ll have those headlines and more, plus Dr. Lena Wen talks about the threat to public health officials and the COVID booster to fight omicron.