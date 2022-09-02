New COVID boosters for Marylanders following FDA,CDC approval

The first week of school ended today with a deadly shooting outside of a Baltimore City high school this afternoon. A deadly shooting at an apartment complex near Morgan State University has left students and area residents shaken. New COVID booster shots will be available for Maryland residents as early as next week, now that the FDA and CDC have approved them. A program that gave thousands of needy Maryland students a free lunch during the pandemic has ended. A dire report from the National Center for Education Statistics shows how the pandemic eviscerated math and reading scores and we’ll hear from a labor reporter about how millennial workers are a driving force for unionization.