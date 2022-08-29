The school bells rang out across Maryland for Day 1 of the new school year

© 2022 WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

It was back to school for thousands of students across Maryland today. I’ll have a quick recap of the kickoff in the city and counties. Workers at a grocery chain in Baltimore have voted to unionize for better pay and job security and when it comes to American politics from national, down to our local elections, it seems we are more divided than at any other time in recent history. We’ll share an excerpt from a Johns Hopkins political science professor who’s co-authored a new book that speaks to the violence and danger of what she calls, “Radical American Partisanship.”

