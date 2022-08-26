Maryland’s COVID positivity rate dips, but is still high

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore says he welcomes a debate with his republican opponent ahead of November’s midterm election. President Joe Biden paid a visit to Maryland last night to rally Democrats. As schools open across Maryland Monday, the Baltimore County teachers union has put off a contract vote to boost salaries. At a City council hearing last night, public school leaders and local agency officials gathered to come up with solutions for tackling violent crime and we’ll have a report on what city officials plan to do about the rising number of carjackings.