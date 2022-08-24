A daytime multiple shooting in the Park Heights community leaves one person dead

A brazen afternoon shooting at a Baltimore intersection ends in one fatality and several injuries. Local city, state and federal officials gathered in Maryland today to promote new efforts to tackle violent crime. The city council has approved spending one-million dollars on new cell phone tracking technology. Time is running out for Marylanders to take advantage of the Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit Program. I’ll have those stories in headlines, plus Baltimore County is scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before school starts next week and a giant indoor salmon farm on the Eastern Shore is raising the eyebrows of some environmentalists.