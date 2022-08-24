© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the-daily-dose-logo__final.jpg
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

A daytime multiple shooting in the Park Heights community leaves one person dead

Published August 24, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

A brazen afternoon shooting at a Baltimore intersection ends in one fatality and several injuries. Local city, state and federal officials gathered in Maryland today to promote new efforts to tackle violent crime. The city council has approved spending one-million dollars on new cell phone tracking technology. Time is running out for Marylanders to take advantage of the Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit Program. I’ll have those stories in headlines, plus Baltimore County is scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before school starts next week and a giant indoor salmon farm on the Eastern Shore is raising the eyebrows of some environmentalists.

Tags

The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19 Coronavirus In Maryland And AbroadPodcast CentralThe Daily DoseWYPR Coronavirus CoverageWYPR Podcast
Pam Jones
See stories by Pam Jones