The nation’s top expert on infectious diseases plans to exit at the end of the year

The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Published August 22, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT
Maryland’s covid positivity rate lingers in the double digits, just below 12-percent. Dr. Fauci says he’s calling it quits at the end of this year. The FDA has greenlit the expansion of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine to kids as young as 12. Hundreds of thousands of kids across the country fell behind on routine vaccinations since the start of the pandemic and as schools across the state welcome back students next week, we’ll hear from a local pediatrician who breaks down the myths vs. the wisdom of keeping kids current on routine vaccines.

