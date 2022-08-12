Maryland’s teacher shortage and a new look for downtown Essex

Baltimore County’s top watchdog is getting more support amid scrutiny from the county council. We’ll take a deep dive into the job of the county’s inspector general’s office. As students return to school in the coming weeks there might not be enough teachers in the classroom so schools are looking to recruit thousands of substitutes. Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby faces a $1,500 fine after a judge ruled she violated a gag order and a new look is on the way for downtown Essex.