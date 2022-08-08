Authorities say a nine year old boy who shot a teenage girl over the weekend in Baltimore won’t be charged

The family of Anton Black has reached a five million dollar settlement in his police custody death lawsuit that continues. A child playing with a loaded gun led to the tragic death of a 15-year old in Baltimore. City School officials plan to spend 25-million dollars on a tutoring program to help offset summer and remote learning loss. Maryland’s COVID positivity rate still hovers over 12-percent and a report from Annie E. Casey Foundation takes a deep national dive into the mental health of young people.