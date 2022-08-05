© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the-daily-dose-logo__final.jpg
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

The sky's the limit for a summer youth aviation program

Published August 5, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

More than 14-million dollars in ARPA funds will go toward an initiative to help clean up Baltimore neighborhoods. Baltimore County school officials are hoping a new app will help ease the chaos created by the continuing school bus driver shortage. Parents have been notified that the free meal program in Baltimore County Public Schools is ending. A summer youth initiative is giving some inner-city students a taste of the aviation field and a plan by the The U.S. Naval Academy for a golf course across the Severn River is drawing criticism from some environmentalists.

Tags

The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19 Coronavirus In Maryland And AbroadPodcast CentralThe Daily DoseWYPR Coronavirus CoverageWYPR Podcast
Pam Jones
See stories by Pam Jones