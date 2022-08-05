The sky's the limit for a summer youth aviation program

More than 14-million dollars in ARPA funds will go toward an initiative to help clean up Baltimore neighborhoods. Baltimore County school officials are hoping a new app will help ease the chaos created by the continuing school bus driver shortage. Parents have been notified that the free meal program in Baltimore County Public Schools is ending. A summer youth initiative is giving some inner-city students a taste of the aviation field and a plan by the The U.S. Naval Academy for a golf course across the Severn River is drawing criticism from some environmentalists.