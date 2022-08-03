© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the-daily-dose-logo__final.jpg
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Those at highest risk for Monkeypox will get the vaccine first

Published August 3, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Maryland health officials say they will press for more monkeypox vaccines, but for now will keep the limited supply for those most in need. The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate is now above 12-percent. Baltimore’s Mayor outlined his violence prevention plan for residents who participated in National Night Out. An indictment on a first degree murder charge means a 15-year old squeegee worker’s case will remain in adult court, for now. I’ll have those headlines and more,plus a look at the economic and social cost of those incarcerated in Maryland’s state prison.

Tags

The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19 Coronavirus In Maryland And AbroadPodcast CentralThe Daily DoseWYPR Coronavirus CoverageWYPR Podcast
Pam Jones
See stories by Pam Jones