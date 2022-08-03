Those at highest risk for Monkeypox will get the vaccine first
Maryland health officials say they will press for more monkeypox vaccines, but for now will keep the limited supply for those most in need. The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate is now above 12-percent. Baltimore’s Mayor outlined his violence prevention plan for residents who participated in National Night Out. An indictment on a first degree murder charge means a 15-year old squeegee worker’s case will remain in adult court, for now. I’ll have those headlines and more,plus a look at the economic and social cost of those incarcerated in Maryland’s state prison.