© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the-daily-dose-logo__final.jpg
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

The Democratic nominee for Baltimore City State’s Attorney now has a clear path to victory come November

Published July 29, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

We’re far from the November general election, but Baltimore City already has a new top prosecutor. Baltimore County’s incumbent State’s Attorney appears to have fended off his Democratic primary challenger. The race for Anne Arundel’s county executive in the Republican primary still hasn’t been called as elections officials were still counting ballots. Police in Middle River tried to calm nerves at a community meeting last night over a shooting involving a major drug dealer. Baltimore’s Health Commissioner defends the city’s Monkeypox vaccine supply and a new regional hotline aims to help those experiencing a mental health crisis.

Tags

The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19 Coronavirus In Maryland And AbroadPodcast CentralThe Daily DoseWYPR Coronavirus CoverageWYPR Podcast
Pam Jones
See stories by Pam Jones