The Democratic nominee for Baltimore City State’s Attorney now has a clear path to victory come November

We’re far from the November general election, but Baltimore City already has a new top prosecutor. Baltimore County’s incumbent State’s Attorney appears to have fended off his Democratic primary challenger. The race for Anne Arundel’s county executive in the Republican primary still hasn’t been called as elections officials were still counting ballots. Police in Middle River tried to calm nerves at a community meeting last night over a shooting involving a major drug dealer. Baltimore’s Health Commissioner defends the city’s Monkeypox vaccine supply and a new regional hotline aims to help those experiencing a mental health crisis.