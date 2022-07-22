Sun sets as ballot counting continues

Well the sun has set on night three after Maryland’s primary and many races are still up in the air but several news outlets are projecting non-profit exec and Rhodes Scholar, Wes Moore as the winner of the Democratic contest, but that’s not official. Elections boards across Maryland are busily counting hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots received, so it'll be a few more days, at least before final outcomes are known. Maryland’s GOP establishment is left wondering what to make of Dan Cox’s near certain primary victory. If you didn’t notice, there’s a heat wave gripping Maryland and much of the country. Some city parents are already turning their attention to the upcoming school year and the headaches they’ll face with new start times and we’ll get a check in with Dr. Leana Wen on Monkey Pox and the BA.5 COVID variant.