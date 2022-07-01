© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

USM schools hope ridding SAT, ACT tests will boost fairness, diversity

Published July 1, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT
Baltimore Raven’s linebacker Jaylen Ferguson’s death was the result of illicit drugs according to the state’s medical examiner. Maryland public schools must stop using restraints and seclusion to manage students’ unwanted behavior. One Maryland gubernatorial candidate gets a surprise endorsement from a local leader. According to a WYPR election poll with Goucher College and The Baltimore Banner, republicans and democrats are concerned about election integrity, but their reasons differ. And our education reporter tells us what some Maryland colleges hope to gain by getting rid of the SAT and ACT tests.

Pam Jones
