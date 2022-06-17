© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the-daily-dose-logo__final.jpg
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Music and composition for Juneteenth holiday.

Published June 17, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

The union representing workers at a state psychiatric facility say security issues and understaffing continues to put the lives of employees and patients in danger. More than one-thousand Baltimore County residents facing eviction will get to stay in their homes. A contract vote by the county school board ends a three decade career of the school system’s chief auditor. And we’ll hear about a new work by a local professor of composition and music theory that will premiere in Baltimore just in time for Juneteenth.

Tags

The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19 Coronavirus In Maryland And AbroadPodcast CentralWYPR Coronavirus CoverageThe Daily DoseWYPR Podcast
Pam Jones
See stories by Pam Jones