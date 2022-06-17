Music and composition for Juneteenth holiday.

The union representing workers at a state psychiatric facility say security issues and understaffing continues to put the lives of employees and patients in danger. More than one-thousand Baltimore County residents facing eviction will get to stay in their homes. A contract vote by the county school board ends a three decade career of the school system’s chief auditor. And we’ll hear about a new work by a local professor of composition and music theory that will premiere in Baltimore just in time for Juneteenth.