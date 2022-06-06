© 2021 WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

County health officers endure harassment, lack of support

Published June 6, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT
The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate still hovers above eight percent, with more than 2,000 new cases added. Gas prices in the state have hit a new record high according to Triple-A. Baltimore Pride is returning to the city this year. We’ll have those stories for you in headlines. Plus, we’ll have a report about how the pandemic has created a work life riddled with underfunding, staff shortages, fear and intimidation for Maryland’s county health officers.

The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19 Coronavirus In Maryland And AbroadPodcast CentralThe Daily DoseWYPR Coronavirus CoverageWYPR Podcast
Pam Jones
See stories by Pam Jones