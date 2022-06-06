County health officers endure harassment, lack of support

The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate still hovers above eight percent, with more than 2,000 new cases added. Gas prices in the state have hit a new record high according to Triple-A. Baltimore Pride is returning to the city this year. We’ll have those stories for you in headlines. Plus, we’ll have a report about how the pandemic has created a work life riddled with underfunding, staff shortages, fear and intimidation for Maryland’s county health officers.