"This is not how life should be."

As the state’s COVID positivity rate hovers above eight percent, there's concern about the rate of cases in Baltimore County Schools…and there’s still no plans of a new mask mandate. The shifting demographics of the county along with redrawn council districts has made the race for council seats a diverse contest. Maryland’s gubernatorial candidates shared their platforms on dealing with homelessness and mental illness at a forum in Silver Spring.

And how do we help one another, especially our children, with the trauma of yet another deadly mass school shooting? A local psychologist offers some answers.