The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

"This is not how life should be."

Published May 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
As the state’s COVID positivity rate hovers above eight percent, there's concern about the rate of cases in Baltimore County Schools…and there’s still no plans of a new mask mandate. The shifting demographics of the county along with redrawn council districts has made the race for council seats a diverse contest. Maryland’s gubernatorial candidates shared their platforms on dealing with homelessness and mental illness at a forum in Silver Spring.

And how do we help one another, especially our children, with the trauma of yet another deadly mass school shooting? A local psychologist offers some answers.

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
