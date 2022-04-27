© 2021 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
the-daily-dose-logo__final.jpg
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Economic inequality and affordable housing loom large this election

Published April 27, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Mayor Scott grants a temporary reprieve for some homeowners on the city’s tax sale list. Baltimore will play host to the first Maryland Cycling Classic. Economic equity and the wealth gap were the main focus of a gubernatorial forum at Coppin State last night with several of the Democratic candidates trying to stand out from a crowded field. Baltimore County’s plan for a police accountability board was met with sharp rebuke at a hearing Tuesday night. And a City Council meeting to discuss reviving Baltimore’s Dollar House program devolved into a shouting match.

Tags

The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19 WYPR PodcastThe Daily DoseCoronavirus In Maryland And AbroadWYPR Coronavirus CoveragePodcast Central
Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
See stories by Sarah Y. Kim