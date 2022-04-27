Economic inequality and affordable housing loom large this election

Mayor Scott grants a temporary reprieve for some homeowners on the city’s tax sale list. Baltimore will play host to the first Maryland Cycling Classic. Economic equity and the wealth gap were the main focus of a gubernatorial forum at Coppin State last night with several of the Democratic candidates trying to stand out from a crowded field. Baltimore County’s plan for a police accountability board was met with sharp rebuke at a hearing Tuesday night. And a City Council meeting to discuss reviving Baltimore’s Dollar House program devolved into a shouting match.