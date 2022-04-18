© 2021 WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Federal judge strikes down extended mask mandate for travelers

Published April 18, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT
Baltimore County is trying to fight off an infestation of midges! The student member on the County’s school board will have a vote on the budget over objections of some members, but only if Gov. Hogan signs the bill. A federal judge ruled that Baltimore State’s Attorney, Marilyn Mosby cannot avoid a trial on perjury charges. $10 million in ARPA funds will go toward a public health approach to fighting crime in the city. And Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski awaits approval of his four-point-eight billion dollar budget.

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
