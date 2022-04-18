Federal judge strikes down extended mask mandate for travelers
Baltimore County is trying to fight off an infestation of midges! The student member on the County’s school board will have a vote on the budget over objections of some members, but only if Gov. Hogan signs the bill. A federal judge ruled that Baltimore State’s Attorney, Marilyn Mosby cannot avoid a trial on perjury charges. $10 million in ARPA funds will go toward a public health approach to fighting crime in the city. And Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski awaits approval of his four-point-eight billion dollar budget.