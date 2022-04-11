COVID-19 variants loom over spring gatherings

The last day of Maryland’s legislative session is finally here, and Democratic lawmakers closed out with wins on big agenda items from climate change, to paid family leave to increased access to abortion care. Baltimore County Councilwoman Cathy Bevins is found to have violated charter by moving outside of her district, but there’s no precedent for punishment. The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to rise. Cases remain low but the new omicron B.A.2 subvariant is slowly driving numbers up. We’ll hear from Dr. Leana Wen on how we navigate this stage of the pandemic.