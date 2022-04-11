© 2021 WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

COVID-19 variants loom over spring gatherings

Published April 11, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT
The last day of Maryland’s legislative session is finally here, and Democratic lawmakers closed out with wins on big agenda items from climate change, to paid family leave to increased access to abortion care. Baltimore County Councilwoman Cathy Bevins is found to have violated charter by moving outside of her district, but there’s no precedent for punishment. The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to rise. Cases remain low but the new omicron B.A.2 subvariant is slowly driving numbers up. We’ll hear from Dr. Leana Wen on how we navigate this stage of the pandemic.

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
