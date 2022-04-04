© 2021 WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

Hogan signs redistricting map

Published April 4, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT
The legal battle over Maryland’s Congressional redistricting map has been settled. For the first time, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County names a woman as president. The state’s COVID positivity rate sees a slight uptick. Baltimore City Hall and state courthouses re-opened for normal business today, but some pandemic restrictions remain. And the Baltimore County Council is taking up the issue of a contract to inspect the Inspector General’s office.

Sarah Y. Kim
Sarah Y. Kim is WYPR’s health and housing reporter. Kim is WYPR's Report for America corps member, and Anthony Brandon Fellow. Kim joined WYPR as a 2020-2021 corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. Now in her second year as an RFA corps member, Kim is based in Baltimore City.
