Hogan signs redistricting map
The legal battle over Maryland’s Congressional redistricting map has been settled. For the first time, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County names a woman as president. The state’s COVID positivity rate sees a slight uptick. Baltimore City Hall and state courthouses re-opened for normal business today, but some pandemic restrictions remain. And the Baltimore County Council is taking up the issue of a contract to inspect the Inspector General’s office.